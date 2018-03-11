Talk of the Town – LLS Hunt for a Cure & Cardinals Care

Share this: Facebook

Summary: We “Hunt for a Cure” to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Gateway Chapter currently serves 5,000 local patients and their families with emotional, educational and financial support.Cardinals Care was established to give fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in the St. Louis community. Cardinals Care has invested over $22 million to support St. Louis area children. Established in 1997, Cardinals Care has provided over $12 million in grants to non-profit youth organizations and built 22 youth ball fields in local under-resourced neighborhoods in both Missouri and Illinois. Since 2004, Cardinals Care has also orchestrated the innovative Redbird Rookies program. Redbird Rookies is a free baseball league for kids who otherwise might not have the opportunity to play. In addition to providing all the uniforms, gloves, bats, balls and other equipment needed for each team, Redbird Rookies also provides extensive off-field support in the areas of health, education, mentoring and the cultural arts for each of the nearly 4,500 kids who participate in the program each year.