French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord

NEW DELHI (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a jibe at President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

Macron did not name Trump while speaking Sunday at the first meeting of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi.

But while hailing the “solar mamas,” a group of women trained as solar engineers, he said the women had continued their mission to promote solar energy even after “some countries decided just to leave the floor and leave the Paris agreement.”

Trump announced last June that the U.S. was withdrawing from the Paris accord, which aims to slow the rise in global temperature by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Heads and ministers of dozens of countries are participating in the daylong solar summit, co-hosted by India and France.