AP sources: Free agent ace Arrieta, Phillies reach 3-yr deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that free agent ace Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract is pending a physical. The deal is reportedly worth $75 million.

NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported the agreement.

The 32-year-old righty was among several top free agents who didn’t get a deal for six or seven years in a changing market. The Phillies, who have plenty of money to spend, waited until the price was right for them.

Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Chicago Cubs and helped them win the World Series the next season. He was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 30 starts last year.

Arrieta was 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in five seasons in Chicago. He’ll join Aaron Nola atop the Phillies’ rotation on a team that finished last in the NL East.

The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011, but now have added veteran slugger Carlos Santana, Arrieta and quality relievers to a young nucleus that could show considerable improvement over last season’s 66-96 mark.