Afghan official: Insurgents take over district HQ in west

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says insurgents have taken control of a district headquarters in western Farah province.

Fared Bakhtawer, the head provincial council in Farah, said Monday that initial information shows around 15 security forces were killed and wounded in the fighting at the Anardara district headquarters. He added that the casualty numbers could rise battle was still intense.

Bakhtawar said the Taliban attacked the district police and administrative offices from different directions to take over the headquarters.

So far no one claimed responsibility for the attack in Farah.

Insurgent attacks against security forces have increased recently in Farah province, where over the weekend a Taliban attack killed seven army commandos and eight police in Bala Buluk district.