BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Jairus Myles hit a long 3-pointer with less than a second left, lifting Maryland Baltimore County over top-seeded Vermont 65-62 Saturday in the America East championship game.

Myles scored 27 points to lead the second-seeded Retrievers (23-10) to their second conference title and second trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Tre Bell-Haynes scored 18 for Vermont (27-6).