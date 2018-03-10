Daly: 2022 China Games possible for NHL, but long way off

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says participation in the 2022 Olympics in China is possible but not essential to the league’s efforts to grow the sport in the world’s largest country.

The NHL was criticized by the International Olympic Committee and fans for not allowing NHL players to compete in the recent Olympics in South Korea.

China could be different as the NHL eyes a market of 1.4 billion people.

Daly says the China has a lot of potential NHL fans and the league wants to help grow the game. Daly says the league has plenty of time to think about participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics.