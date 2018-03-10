AP Top U.S. News at 1:45 a.m. EST
2018-03-10
Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack
Michigan seeks changes to abuse reporting law after Nassar
Shooter saw vets program as path to heal after deployment
Veterans home workers remembered as devoted caregivers
Critics across partisan divide assail Florida’s new gun law
Gun background check system riddled with flaws
#MeToo is fresh backdrop in lawsuit over Haiti abuse claims
Slow recovery from latest nor’easter; 3rd storm on tap?
Man arrested in killing of 1 officer, wounding of another
Thousands march to protest Canada pipeline expansion project