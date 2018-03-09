China silences critics of move to make Xi president for life

BEIJING (AP) — As China’s rubber-stamp legislature prepares to approve constitutional changes abolishing term limits and allowing President Xi Jinping to stay in power, signs of dissent and satire have been all but snuffed out.

The censorship leaves intellectuals, young white-collar workers and retired veterans of past political campaigns using roundabout ways to voice their concerns. For many, it’s a foreshadowing of greater political repression ahead.

The result has been a surreal political atmosphere laced with fear, confusion, and even moments of dark comedy that undermines the picture of swelling popular support for the measure being peddled relentlessly by state media.

Once passed, the constitutional amendment would upend a system enacted in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong’s chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.