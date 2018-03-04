The Latest: Merkel welcomes center-left’s OK for coalition

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on Germany’s politics (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Angela Merkel has welcomed the decision by members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party to support a coalition government with the long-time chancellor.
In a statement Sunday, Merkel said “this is a good decision for the SPD and especially for our country.”
She added: “The new government has a lot of work ahead of it that needs to be started soon.”
The Social Democrats’ membership ballot backed a coalition deal with Merkel’s Union bloc by a two-thirds majority.
Merkel had to rely on her center-left rivals’ support after failing to clinch a coalition agreement with two smaller parties last year.
Parliament is expected to elect her to a fourth term as chancellor next week.
___
Members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party have voted in favor of joining a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc.
The decision clears the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and a fourth term for Merkel.
Sunday’s announcement by the party’s leadership ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.
The center-left Social Democrats had furiously debated whether to extend the so-called grand coalition for another four years after suffering a slump in last year’s election. In the end, two-thirds of the party’s 464,000 members approved a coalition deal.
Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor, confirming her position as one of Europe’s dominant politicians.