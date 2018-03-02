‘Bridgegate’ defendants’ appeal arguments set for April

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two convicted former allies of former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will have their appeals considered by a federal court next month.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni are seeking to have their 2016 convictions overturned.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will consider the case on April 23.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for causing traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie.

Kelly was Christie’s deputy chief of staff and Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge.

They claim their actions didn’t violate federal law and that prosecutors didn’t prove they engaged in a retaliation scheme.