AP Interview: Emmert: Changes needed, but not paying players

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is hopeful the scandal roiling college basketball will lead to major rule changes, but schools paying players is likely a nonstarter.

In a 45-minute phone interview with The Associated Press, Emmert said he expects a commission to reform college basketball to put forth proposals that could modernize NCAA rules on player-agent relationships, devise new ways to handle high-profile enforcement cases and address the NBAs one-and-done rule. The commission, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, is on track to give its recommendations NCAA leadership when the Division I Board of Directors meets in April 24-25.

Emmert says he does not think the NCAA is in crisis and that the “vast majority of what’s going on inside” the associations is working “incredibly well.”

