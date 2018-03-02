24 killed in fire at drug rehab clinic in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Authorities in Azerbaijan say at least 24 people have been killed in a fire at a drug rehabilitation clinic in the capital.

Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement on Friday that the fire broke out at 6 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) in Baku and wasn’t put out until three hours later.

They said a short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. The Health Ministry said 200 patients and staff have been evacuated, and 34 people have been rescued from the building.

The office of the Azerbaijani president said he had arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue effort.