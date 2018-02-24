West Brom loses 2-1 to Huddersfield, slides closer to drop

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion slipped closer to relegation by losing at home to fellow struggler Huddersfield 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Last-placed West Brom was seven points from safety with 10 matches left, and has lost five straight games in all competitions.

Strikes from Rajiv van La Parra in the 48th minute and Steve Mounie in the 56th put Huddersfield 2-0 ahead.

Craig Dawson replied with a header in the 64th, but West Brom could not muster anything further as the pressure increased on manager Alan Pardew.

In a contest where Albion fans made their frustration heard in various ways, there were chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” directed at Pardew toward the end. Loud boos rang around The Hawthorns at the final whistle.

West Brom has won one of 14 league games under Pardew, who took over in November as the replacement for Tony Pulis.

Huddersfield climbed three places to 14th, and was three points clear of the drop zone.