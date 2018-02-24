Democrats release memo rebutting GOP on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has published a redacted version of a Democratic memo that aims to counter a narrative that Republicans on the committee have promoted for months.

The GOP says the FBI and Justice Department conspired against Trump as they investigated his ties to Russia.

The Democratic memo’s release on Saturday was the latest development in a debate between Republicans and Democrats about the credibility of not only the multiple inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but also about the credibility of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

The Democratic document attempts to undercut and add context to some of the main points from a declassified Republican memo that was released earlier this month that took aim at the FBI and the Justice Department.