Saturday, February 24, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 1:06 a.m. EST
2018-02-23
The Latest: Texas to withhold Davis from competition
Report: FBI probe docs list range of payments to top players
Head of US Alpine team to AP: ‘Have to rebuild’ before 2022
The Latest: Ledecka wins 2nd gold medal of Pyeongchang Games
Butler hurt as Rockets beat Wolves for 11th straight win
MLB honors school shooting victims with special caps
Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding
US gymnasts tell AP sport rife with verbal, emotional abuse
US biathlon team to boycott IBU World Cup meet in Russia
BUBBLE WATCH: Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament chances are waning