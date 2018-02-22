AP Interview: Qatari envoy calls for emergency aid to Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Qatar’s point man for the Gaza Strip is calling on the world to send humanitarian aid urgently to the war-torn territory.

Mohammed Al-Emadi told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that Gaza is “on the verge of collapsing” and that if things do not improve, another war could break out between its Hamas rulers and Israel.

He says the cost to help Gaza is “nothing,” compared to the cost of war.

Al-Emadi has been meeting with Israeli, Palestinian and U.N. officials. He spoke at a Jerusalem hotel.

Gaza has been suffering from a decade of Hamas rule, an Egyptian-Israeli blockade and three devastating wars between Israel and the Islamic militant group.

Qatar has played a leading role in postwar construction and recently sent $9 million in emergency aid.