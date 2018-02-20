Luck tells Indy fans he feels better, rules out more surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck says he’s feeling better and has ruled out needing any additional surgery.

The Colts quarterback made the comments in a pre-taped interview with Peter King during the team’s second annual season-ticket holder town hall.

He told Indianapolis fans that more surgery is “not an option.” Luck missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

There were other good signs, too.

New coach Frank Reich expressed hope about having Luck on the field when offseason workouts begin in April. Reich says he’s not “demanding an answer” about it but that he is optimistic.

Luck also said he has been throwing a little bit, but he wasn’t specific about what he was throwing. General manager Chris Ballard said last week that Luck had not yet started flinging footballs.

