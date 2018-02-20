Jarvis Landry given non-exclusive franchise tag by Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins decided receiver Jarvis Landry is worth any headaches he causes, even if the cost is $16 million.

Landry was given a non-exclusive franchise tag Tuesday after leading the NFL with 112 catches in 2017. The move by the Dolphins came on the first day that teams could assign franchise tags.

The tag’s value is expected to be about $16 million. Landry made $894,000 last season.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But his volatile personality has been cause for a concern — especially on a team that went 6-10 last year in part because of poor discipline.

Landry was ejected in the fourth quarter of the season finale, a loss to Buffalo, and coach Adam Gase said the episode was embarrassing and “extremely bad.” But Landry was by far the highest-profile Dolphins player eligible for free agency, and perhaps the best player on an offense that sputtered throughout 2017.

Miami still hopes to sign Landry to a multi-year deal, a person familiar with the team’s plans said. The person didn’t want to be identified because the Dolphins haven’t publicly discussed contract negotiations with Landry.

Landry had a franchise-record 112 catches and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2017, the final season of the contract he signed before his rookie season. He has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 career receptions, a record for a fourth-year player.

The non-exclusive tag allows Landry to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Dolphins could match that offer, and if Landry leaves, they would receive two first-round picks from his new team. Miami also could withdraw the tag.

