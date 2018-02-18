Zimbabwe president sees deceased opposition leader’s family

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president says his government will meet the hospital and funeral expenses of deceased opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer last week in neighboring South Africa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday made the pledge as he visited Tsvangirai’s Harare home to pay his condolences to the family. He also urged unity as power struggles rocked the opposition.

Tsvangirai’s body arrived in the capital Friday and was taken to a military barracks where it will remain until Monday for public viewing. The longtime opponent of former president Robert Mugabe will be buried Tuesday in Buhera, his rural home about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Harare.

Hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters, wearing the red color of the Movement for Democratic Change party, gathered at his home for a vigil.