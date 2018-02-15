Ethiopia’s prime minister submits resignation letter: Report

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has submitted a resignation letter amid nationwide anti-government protests, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says.

The academician-turned-politician has led the East African nation since 2012 after the death of former strongman Meles Zenawi.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that the prime minister submitted the letter to lawmakers and that “he hoped his resignation letter will be accepted.”

The report adds that “the prime minister said he tried his utmost effort to solve the crisis in his country and he is resigning now to be part of a solution to it.”

The prime minister will continue in his role until the “power transition is completed.”

Ethiopia has been rocked by months of protests demanding wider freedoms. The government recently has released hundreds of detained politicians and others.