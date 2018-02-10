Polish official accuses Jews of ‘passivity’ in Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An adviser to Poland’s president has said that Israel’s reaction to a law criminalizing some statements about Poland’s actions during World War stems from a “feeling of shame at the passivity of the Jews during the Holocaust.”

Andrzej Zybertowicz made the remark in an interview published Friday in the Polska-The Times newspaper. Zybertowicz tweeted a link to the article on Friday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed legislation Tuesday that imposes prison terms of up to three years for falsely and intentionally attributing Nazi crimes to German-occupied Poland.

The law has sparked anger in Israel, where Holocaust survivors and others with roots in Poland fear it will allow the government to whitewash the role some Poles had in killing Jews during World War II.