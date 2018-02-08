Pence to push S. Korea toward more hawkish N. Korea policy

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea, looking to push the U.S. ally to adopt a more hawkish stance toward North Korea ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Pence is set to meet with President Moon Jae-in to advocate a clear-eyed approach toward his bellicose, nuclear-armed neighbor. Athletes from both Koreas will compete as one team in the games opening Friday that senior officials from the North will attend.

Moon has looked to the game as an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic opening with the North — a move Pence will seek to caution against.

Pence is leading the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Games’ opening ceremonies and will also participate in symbolic events meant to shine a spotlight on North Korea’s nuclear program and human rights abuses.