Billionaire doctor on verge of buying Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times is on the verge of a sale to a local billionaire physician.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (soon-shong) would pay parent company Tronc $500 million for the Times and the San Diego-Union Tribune.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sale hadn’t been finalized, said the deal was coming together quickly, but cautioned it could still fall apart.

Shiong is a major shareholder of Tronc. He’s among the richest men in Los Angeles and according to Forbes is the nation’s richest doctor, with a net worth of $7.8 billion.

He made the bulk of his fortune selling two of the drug companies that he founded for nearly $9 billion a decade ago.