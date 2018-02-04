Yemen rebels say Saudi airstrike on police building kills 8

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni rebels say an air raid by the Saudi-led coalition fighting them struck a police building in the rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, killing eight people.

In a statement by their military media unit, the rebels, known as Houthis, say that a child was killed in the Sunday attack that badly damaged a department of records building and wounding some 58 people.

Security officials and witnesses said many of the dead were civilians, speaking on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the northern-based rebels, who are from the Zaidi sect of Shiite Islam, since March 2015 to reinstate the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The rebels control Sanaa as well as their northern stronghold, Saada, and are nominally backed by Iran.