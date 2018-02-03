Open
Close
Saturday, February 3, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:16 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:16 a.m. EST

Lewis, Moss, Owens, Urlacher highlight 8-person Hall class

Brady wins MVP, Rams get 3 awards, Allen comeback player

The Latest: J.J. Watt wins Walter Payton Man of Year Award

Rockets embarrass LeBron, disconnected Cavs 120-88

St. John’s stuns No. 4 Duke 81-77 to snap 11-game skid

The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos

Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies

Rickie Fowler birdies last 3 holes to take Phoenix Open lead

Coleman scores 22 and Texas upends No. 12 Oklahoma 79-74

Smith leads Oklahoma State to 84-79 upset of No. 7 Kansas

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.