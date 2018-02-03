Saturday, February 3, 2018
AP Top News at 12:34 a.m. EST
2018-02-03
Police: Extreme-right gunman shoots 6 Africans in Italy
Trump cites GOP memo as vindication on Russia
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s week of faulty claims
In drug crisis hotbed, hoping for action on Trump’s words
Warren Buffett on hand as Navy commissions newest warship
Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it
Poland’s top politician: Holocaust bill is ‘misunderstood’
Brady wins MVP, Rams get 3 awards, Allen comeback player