Paul Rudd honored as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd has picked up his 2018 Man of the Year award from the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University.

Rudd received the Hasty Pudding honor during a black-tie event Friday. The Boston Globe reports he was celebrated in a roast that targeted his “dad face” and his past as a bar mitzvah DJ.

The “Ant-Man” star has appeared in genres from indies to mainstream films, from heartfelt comedies to superheroes.

He plays the lead in the upcoming “The Catcher Was a Spy,” the real-life story of Ivy Leaguer and major league ballplayer Moe Berg, a spy with the forerunner of the CIA during World War II.

Rudd says as a baseball fan it was “surreal.”

Actress Mila Kunis was celebrated as Woman of the Year last week.