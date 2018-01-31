3 sentenced to life in Turkey for attack that killed Germans

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court in Istanbul sentenced three people to life prison terms on Wednesday for their involvement in an Islamic State group suicide bombing in 2016 at Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district that killed 12 German tourists.

The three — Hasan al Mayyuf, Fevzi Muhammed Ali and Halil Dervis — were sentenced to life terms for breaching Turkey’s constitution and to additional 329 years each for killing 12 people and the attempted murder of 16 people injured in the blast, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A fourth defendant was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in an armed group, while 18 other people were acquitted, the agency reported. No ruling was issued for four other defendants who are on the run, Anadolu said.

Turkish authorities said the suicide bomber, a Syrian identified as Nabil Fadli, was affiliated with IS. He set off the bomb near a group of German tourists steps away from the landmark Blue Mosque.

The attack was one of several to rock Turkey since 2015. The wounded included nine Germans and citizens of Norway, Peru and South Korea.

___

This story has corrected the number of injured to 16, not 15.