South Korean skiers depart for joint training event in North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Several South Korean skiers are heading to North Korea to train with its athletes in a conciliatory gesture the countries planned to mark the Winter Olympics in the South.

The chartered flight carrying about 20 athletes is heading to North Korea’s Kalma Airport before the skiers head for Masik ski resort.

The skiers are reserve members of South Korea’s national team and won’t be participating in the Pyeongchang Games that start Feb. 9.

Seoul officials say the South Korean athletes will fly back Thursday accompanied by North Korean alpine and cross-country skiers who will compete in the Olympics.

South Korea is preparing to host hundreds of North Koreans during the Games in which it sees as an opportunity to resume meaningful communication with its rival.