Melania Trump dons Dior pantsuit for State of the Union talk

Melania Trump has chosen a cream-colored Christian Dior pantsuit for her first State of the Union address as first lady.

The former fashion model paired the cropped-trouser suit with a white D&G blouse and Christian Louboutin pumps. She wore her hair loose, and flashed a bright smile.

While her husband has put forth a mantra of “America First,” Mrs. Trump has mostly opted for pieces from high-end European design houses during her first year as first lady. The brands she wore Tuesday are in keeping with that custom.

Mrs. Trump has not enjoyed the support from fashion designers that her predecessor did. Where Michelle Obama frequently collaborated with designers, most of Mrs. Trump’s attire is bought off-the-rack without the designer knowing the garment is destined for the first lady.