McDonald’s says deals, $1 sodas boosted key sales figure

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheap eats, $1 sodas and crispy chicken tenders helped boost a key sales figure at McDonald’s.

The world’s largest hamburger chain said Tuesday that U.S. sales rose 4.5 percent at established locations during the fourth quarter, thanks to its two-for-$5 deal called McPick 2, its new buttermilk crispy tenders and its expanding delivery service.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company also reported better-than expected earnings and revenue for the quarter.

The company posted net income of $698.7 million, or 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share, beating the $1.59 per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

It had revenue of $5.34 billion, above the $5.26 billion analysts expected.

After the results were released, McDonald’s Corp. shares slipped half a percentage to $176.50 in premarket trading Tuesday.

