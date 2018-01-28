Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists.

— Best pop vocal album: — “Divide,” Ed Sheeran.

— Best rock album: “A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs.

— Best alternative music album: “Sleep Well Beast,” The National.

— Best rap song: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar.

— Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

— Best urban contemporary album: “Starboy” — The Weeknd.

— Best R&B album: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B song: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars.

— Best dance/electronic album: “3-D The Catalogue.”

— Best jazz vocal album: “Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Rebirth,” Billy Childs.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “La La Land.”

— Best music video: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar. ___

Online:

http://www.grammy.com

____

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason