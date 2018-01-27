Trump wishes royal couple well amid uncertain wedding invite

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, look like a “lovely couple” and he doesn’t know if he’s been invited to their May wedding.

Trump told Britain’s ITV News in an interview conducted in Davos, Switzerland to be broadcast Sunday that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached.

The president’s interviewer, Piers Morgan, told Trump that Markle backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has called him “divisive.”

Trump replied: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.” Kensington Palace says invitations to the royal wedding haven’t been sent out yet. There has been speculation that Harry might invite former President Barack Obama.