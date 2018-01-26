First lady’s rep blasts ‘false’ reports about Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump’s office is fed up with reports of marital strife in the White House.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, took to Twitter Friday to blast “flat-out false reporting” about the first lady that has emerged in recent days.

The tabloid Daily Mail reported Friday that Mrs. Trump has spent a number of nights at a D.C. hotel in the wake of allegations by adult film star Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is focused on her family and her role as first lady, “not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”