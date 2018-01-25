The Latest: Woods finishes opening round at even-par 72

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on Tiger Woods’ opening round Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Tiger Woods has finished his opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open at even-par 72 in his PGA Tour season debut.

After showing plenty of frustration early in his round Thursday at Torrey Pines South, Woods seemed to find something in his final five holes.

That stretch included his best shot of the day, when he came within six inches of a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th.

His 189-yard iron shot bounced on the green and then rolled just right of the cup. Woods hunched down to watch the shot, and the gallery cheered and then groaned when it saw how close he came to an ace.

The birdie got Woods back to even par, and he closed his round with two pars.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since August 2015.

— Bernie Wilson reporting in San Diego.