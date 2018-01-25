Sheriff’s deputy killed near Denver, 1 of 3 suspects caught

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

A spokeswoman for The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an “assault in progress” Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects.

The deputy’s name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.