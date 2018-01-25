Country Dirt: Country Music To Be Well Represented At NHL All-Star Game

What, you thought all the country stars were headed to NYC for the Grammy’s this weekend? As Lee Corso would say, “NOT SO FAST!” Hockey fans know that this weekend is exciting for other reasons i.e. the 2018 National Hockey League All-Star Weekend. A few artists are opting for warmer climates in January. Tampa, Florida, to be exact, where the game will be held (and Gasparilla will be happening).

Chase Rice will perform during the player introductions before Sunday’s All-Star Game, while Brett Young will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Calgary native Lindsay Ell will perform the Canadian national anthem. Catch the NHL All-Star Game at 3:30 on KSDK, and enjoy these three artists represent country music. We’ll talk highlights on Monday at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

