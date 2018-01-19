Bigfoot…where it all began? What’s new for 2018? Find out here!

People ask me all the time why I built Bofoot, because I grew up the biggest BigFoot fan in the world. So I took a little trip to Pacific, MO to talk with Bob Chandler, the creator of The Original Monster Truck Bigfoot, talk to Larry Swim veteran driver and meet the newest members of Team Bigfoot the Christian and Phillip The Norman Brothers. Check out this video.

For more info about Bigfoot click here

Now that’s a photo op!

Thanks to everyone at Bigfoot 4×4 Headquarters in Pacific.

-Bo

RROOFF!!!