Democrats dig in on immigration, shutdown risk or no

NEW YORK (AP) — Congressional Democrats aren’t backing down from their threats to reject any government funding bill that isn’t paired with protection for thousands of young immigrants, as hard-line liberal groups shrug off risks of a government shutdown.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says there’s “very, very strong” sentiment among his party’s lawmakers to oppose GOP-drafted legislation that would only keep the government’s doors open for four weeks past a looming Friday deadline.

The hardening stance reflects the influence of an emboldened Democratic base clamoring for a showdown with a president many on the left view as racist. The fight over the fate of the “dreamers” — some 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now here illegally — is becoming a test of Democrats’ progressive mettle.