Titans split with Mularkey after 1st playoff win in 14 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans split with coach Mike Mularkey on Monday after he revived a team with the NFL’s worst record over two seasons and led them to their first playoff victory in 14 years.

The Titans announced the move two days after a 35-14 loss to New England in the AFC divisional round.

“It became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

Mularkey had one year left on his contract and refused to discuss his status Sunday. But he said he had talked with Strunk and was ready to move “full speed” ahead. Mularkey also defended offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie’s play-calling with quarterback Marcus Mariota and said his coaching staff would be back as well.

Strunk said in a statement Monday she talked with Mularkey about extending his contract over the past week since a 22-21 comeback win against Kansas City in the wild-card round.

“It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground,” she said. “I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field.”

General manager Jon Robinson will oversee his first coaching search with the Titans. He was hired two days before Mularkey had the interim title removed in January 2016,

The Titans have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

