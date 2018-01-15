Mykhailiuk, Graham lead No. 10 Kansas over No. 6 WVU 71-66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, including 12 over the final seven minutes, and No. 10 Kansas roared back from a big deficit to beat No. 6 West Virginia 71-66 on Monday night.

Devonte Graham added 16 points and Udoka Azubuike scored 10 for the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Kansas has won four straight and broke a four-game losing streak in Morgantown to West Virginia (15-3, 4-2). The Mountaineers have lost two straight for the first time this season.

Sagaba Konate had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for West Virginia. But he didn’t score over the final seven minutes. Esa Ahmad added 15 points and Jevon Carter scored 14.

Kansas trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half before whittling away at the deficit by going to the rim. A 15-3 run gave the Jayhawks their first lead since early in the game, capped by two free throws by Mykhailiuk for a 61-60 lead with 3:49 left. He put the Jayhawks ahead to stay, 65-64, with two more free throws with 1:42 left.

“If we go down, we’re going to go down attacking,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Daxter Miles scored off a missed free throw with a minute left to pull West Virginia within 67-66, but the Mountaineers didn’t score again.

“We don’t finish the job, that’s what disappoints me most,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Mykhailiuk and Graham combined for 26 points in the second half. They scored 20 of the Jayhawks’ final 26 points.

“It was impressive watching them out there,” Self said. “They wanted it bad.”

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were determined to turn this one into a track meet, but it was West Virginia, not Kansas’ thin lineup, that appeared to wear down.

HUGGINS STYLE

Self, normally a suit-and-tie kind of guy, wore a pullover in the Jayhawks’ matchup at West Virginia — a present from Huggins.

COURT STORMING AFTERMATH

West Virginia forward Wes Harris started his 18th straight game after being reprimanded by the Big 12 earlier Monday for hitting a fan who joined thousands of others in storming the court Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, during a celebration of No. 8 Texas Tech’s 72-71 win over the Mountaineers. Harris scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting Monday.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

West Virginia: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow John Raby at https://www.twitter.com/jrabyap