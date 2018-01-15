Aussie dad with a hunch hired copter that found injured son

SYDNEY (AP) — The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.

Samuel Lethbridge remains in a hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures on Tuesday following the crash on Sunday.

His father, Tony Lethbridge, told Seven Network television he suspected his 17-year-old son may have been in a car wreck when he did not return by Sunday night to the family home at Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney.

The father says he hired a helicopter on Monday morning and the car was spotted in scrub off a highway 20 kilometers (12 miles) from home.

The family did not reveal how much hiring the helicopter had cost.