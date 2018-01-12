Country Dirt: Aussie Songwriters Claim Tim & Faith Ripped Off One Of Their Songs

Not so great news has surfaced this morning that two Australian songwriters have claimed that Tim and Faith‘s “The Rest Of Our Life” is a rip-off of one of their hit songs they wrote in 2016. Their song “When I Found You” was apparently a hit in Australia performed by Jasmine Rae two years ago and I have to say, the two songs share a striking resemblance.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Tim and Faith were not writers on this particular single but a couple of big names were. Ed Sheeran is said to be one of the songs co-writers, as well as Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid, plus two others. Still, Tim and Faith are both named in the suit, and Arista Records is also named. The suit claims both songs “explore the same themes of marriage, the passage of time, aging, and the way a romantic relationship protects the speaker against vulnerability.”

The suit also claims, “The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the song.”

That’s not even the interesting part. Jasmine Rae not only recorded the Australian hit, but she’s also a co-writer. Still, she did not want to be part of the lawsuit. Turns out she’s dating the record company exec in charge of promoting Tim and Faith’s duet. The writers are asking for at least $5 million in damages, plus profits, royalties, and attorney’s fees and costs.

Take a listen to Bud and Broadway and Sweet Becca as they discuss the suit this morning. Also listen below to Tim and Faith’s “The Rest Of Our Life” and Jasmine Rae’s “When I Found You” and see if you can hear what the fuss is about. Let us know if you think they have a case at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page.

@iamholleman