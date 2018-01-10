Trump transition presses GSA in email ownership dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group representing President Donald Trump’s transition team wants the General Services Administration to turn over a memo purportedly sent by an agency official to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team showing thousands of emails should not have been delivered to investigators.

The transition group, Trump for America, claims in a letter sent Monday to the GSA that an agency memo supposedly sent to Mueller’s team last June would prove that emails handed over to Mueller’s investigators were transition property.

In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, a transition lawyer says the email cache should never have been delivered without Trump for America’s authorization.

The transition group isn’t providing proof the GSA memo exists, but it wants it turned over under the Freedom of Information Act.