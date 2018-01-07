Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom, closes on 40th career win

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin positioned herself for her 40th career World Cup win by taking a big lead in the opening run of a slalom on Sunday.

A day after winning a giant slalom on the same course, the overall champion led Frida Hansdotter of Sweden by 1.49 seconds and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 1.60 seconds.

The rest of the field had to make up at least 2.30 seconds on the American in the final run.

Shiffrin has won six of the last seven races. Winning on Sunday would put her level with Sweden great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of World Cup wins before turning 23. Only Austrian standout Annemarie Moser-Proell won more races (41) at that age.