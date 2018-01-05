US holding back security assistance provided to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s frustration with Pakistan’s cooperation in fighting terrorist networks has taken the form of a suspension of security assistance provided to that nation.

Just how much money the U.S. is holding back hasn’t been announced yet. The decision to suspend the assistance follows President Donald Trump’s surprising New Year’s Day tweet that accused Pakistan of playing U.S. leaders for “fools.”

The U.S on Thursday accused Pakistan of failing to take “decisive action” against Taliban militants targeting U.S. personnel in neighboring Afghanistan.

The State Department also is accusing Pakistan of severe violations of religious freedom. It announced that it is placing Pakistan on a special watch list, pursuant to 2016 legislation. The step does not carry any serious consequences.