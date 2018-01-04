3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Amtrak spokesman says three cars on a passenger train have derailed in Savannah, Georgia, but there were no injuries reported among the crew and 311 passengers aboard.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the Silver Meteor train No. 98 traveling from Miami to New York was backing slowly into the station about 10 p.m. Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed. An emailed statement from Abrams early Thursday said the derailed cars remained fully upright and that the train was expected to continue its journey north.

Abrams says some of the sleeping car passengers were being put on a different train to continue their travel.

The statement didn’t say what caused the derailment in Savannah, where a rare snow slickened the coastal city Wednesday, hampering road travel.