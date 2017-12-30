Salah stars in Liverpool comeback; Chelsea thrashes Stoke

Mohamed Salah kept up his stunning form in his debut season for Liverpool, scoring twice in its come-from-behind 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egypt forward responded to Jamie Vardy’s third-minute opener at Anfield to score in the 52nd and 76th minutes and take his tally in all competitions to 23 goals, with his 17 in the league leaving him one behind top scorer Harry Kane.

Chelsea, another team fighting for a finish in the Champions League qualification positions, had it much easier in a 5-0 victory over a depleted Stoke side at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester City running away with the title, the focus for the second half of the season might be the chase to finish in the top four. Chelsea and Liverpool are currently in that chase, alongside Manchester United, which hosts Southampton in the late game and will look to regain second place from Chelsea.

Bournemouth and Swansea, managed for the first time by Carlos Carvalhal, both scored late goals to secure 2-1 wins over Everton and Watford, respectively. Newcastle and Brighton drew 0-0, as did Huddersfield and Burnley.