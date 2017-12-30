AP Top International News at 1:28 a.m. EST

Open
Sunday, December 31, 2017
Report: 2 protesters in western Iran killed at night rally

The Latest: Trump ups show of support for Iranian protesters

Merkel sees Germany split over pace of social change

Videos show Egypt’s church gunman calmly walking away

Court upholds ban on Navalny running for Russian presidency

German police union chief slams NYE ‘safe zone’ for women

Media group: 81 reporters died, threats soared in 2017

Liberia president-elect calls for foreign investments

