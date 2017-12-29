Open
AP Top Sports News at 1:55 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 1:55 a.m. EST

Playoff-snubbed Ohio State 24-7 over USC in Cotton Bowl

Make It 3: Alabama, Clemson complete their classic trilogy

Of one mind: Mayfield and Riley ascend together at Oklahoma

NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

Rams’ Gurley is OK with losing rush title for playoff health

Antetokounmpo’s late basket lifts Bucks past Thunder 97-95

No. 20 Northwestern edges Kentucky 24-23 in Music City Bowl

Wolford throws 4 TD passes, Wake Forest tops Texas A&M 55-52

NC State beats Arizona State 52-31 in Sun Bowl

